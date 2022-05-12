Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.15

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 155417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPCE. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

