VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a growth of 673.1% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VXIT opened at 0.00 on Thursday. VirExit Technologies has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.05.
VirExit Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VirExit Technologies (VXIT)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for VirExit Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirExit Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.