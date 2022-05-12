VIMworld Reaches Market Cap of $11.44 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $11.44 million and $41,484.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011886 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,181.72 or 1.00144707 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00587983 BTC.

About VIMworld

VEED is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.