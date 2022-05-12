VIG (VIG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,055.00

VIG (VIG) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. VIG has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $1,055.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000334 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,038,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

