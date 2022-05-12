Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.65

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Several research firms recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 31.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 399,612 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $7,464,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Victory Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

