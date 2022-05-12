VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,285,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $38,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $246,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 29.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VICI opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

