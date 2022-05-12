Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.05 Per Share

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON VTU opened at GBX 49.08 ($0.61) on Thursday. Vertu Motors has a twelve month low of GBX 38.70 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 75.80 ($0.93). The firm has a market cap of £175.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

