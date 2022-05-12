Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.05 Per Share

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON VTU opened at GBX 49.08 ($0.61) on Thursday. Vertu Motors has a twelve month low of GBX 38.70 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 75.80 ($0.93). The firm has a market cap of £175.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94.
Vertu Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
