Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration and industry-specific solutions. Vertex, Inc. is based in Pennsylvania, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VERX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,006.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.80. Vertex has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 547.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

