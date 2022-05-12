Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 38.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Verra Mobility updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 85.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.