Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

VZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,130,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,277,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a market cap of $201.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

