Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 278.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 52,202.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after buying an additional 1,221,538 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 48,033.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,363,000 after buying an additional 943,856 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after buying an additional 488,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $12,021,000.

VRNT stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -700.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,184.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNT. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

