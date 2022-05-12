VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 416.61%.

VRME stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 17,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,777. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of VerifyMe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VerifyMe stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of VerifyMe as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

