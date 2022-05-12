VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 416.61%.
VRME stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 17,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,777. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.01.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of VerifyMe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
About VerifyMe (Get Rating)
VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.
