Verge (XVG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.95 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $71.61 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00223356 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003841 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000579 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,503,814,388 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

