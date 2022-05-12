Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 124,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 880,829 shares.The stock last traded at $17.17 and had previously closed at $18.44.

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 95.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 12.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after purchasing an additional 164,724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

