Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, reports. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Veeco Instruments updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.34 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.34 EPS.
Shares of VECO stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $32.40.
In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,594.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on VECO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.
About Veeco Instruments
Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.
