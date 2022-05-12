Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.57-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

VEC traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,507. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $394.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vectrus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vectrus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

