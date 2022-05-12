VeChain One Day Volume Reaches $398.47 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $398.47 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 43.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

