Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) will post $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the highest is $200,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $740,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.35 million, with estimates ranging from $680,000.00 to $2.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBLT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 259,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

