Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director James W. Liken Acquires 10,000 Shares

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,446.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 724,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 5.37. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,936 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vapotherm by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

