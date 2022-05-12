Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 42,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 322,072 shares.The stock last traded at $153.13 and had previously closed at $155.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.51.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,530 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after buying an additional 199,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,845,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.