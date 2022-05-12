Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 146.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$49.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,766,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,655. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23.

