Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Increased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.07. 4,522,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,411. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $155.77 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

