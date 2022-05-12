Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 338,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,179,806 shares.The stock last traded at $59.08 and had previously closed at $59.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

