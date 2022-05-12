Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 218.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

VOT traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.65. The company had a trading volume of 510,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $176.35 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

