Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 139,014 shares.The stock last traded at $179.18 and had previously closed at $179.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,786,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,254,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 267,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,385,000 after purchasing an additional 266,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3,790.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,494,000 after purchasing an additional 98,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,843,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

