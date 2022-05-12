Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

