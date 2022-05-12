Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,430,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,936. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.