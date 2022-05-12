Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.03

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.03 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 150210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,365,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,321,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

