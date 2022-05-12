Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.52. 36,277,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,368,193. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.