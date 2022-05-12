Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 166.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.67. 397,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,459. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.