Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,597 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 7.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $35,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

