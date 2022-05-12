Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.3% of Citigroup Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $563,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.19. 2,118,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $148.05 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

