VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of ITM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

