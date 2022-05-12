Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $23,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,529,000 after purchasing an additional 311,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,535,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.06. 99,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $129.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.