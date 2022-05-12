UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Down to $4.36

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.14. UserTesting shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UserTesting Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 83,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $831,696.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 667,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,414.

UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

