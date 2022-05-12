USDK (USDK) Hits Market Cap of $28.73 Million

USDK (USDK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.73 million and $156.05 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00576003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,136.18 or 2.02485886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030796 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007758 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars.

