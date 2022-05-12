Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will post $79.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.60 million and the lowest is $79.00 million. Upland Software reported sales of $76.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $319.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $321.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $330.28 million, with estimates ranging from $324.80 million to $338.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $50,430,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9,888.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 729,160 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,643,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 261,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,314. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $421.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

