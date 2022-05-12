Unslashed Finance (USF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,691.00

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $14,691.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00585399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,859.13 or 1.99115946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00029437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,940.46 or 0.06795314 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.