Unslashed Finance (USF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,691.00

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $14,691.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00585399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,859.13 or 1.99115946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00029437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,940.46 or 0.06795314 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

