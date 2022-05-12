Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $70.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on U. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average is $118.07.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,446,000 after buying an additional 5,156,313 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,909,000 after buying an additional 486,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,073,000 after buying an additional 701,113 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,425,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,891,000 after buying an additional 80,694 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

