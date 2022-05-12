Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $50.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
