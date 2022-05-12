Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $50.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

