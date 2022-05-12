United Utilities Group’s (UU) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.56) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of UU opened at GBX 1,100 ($13.56) on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 922 ($11.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23.

In related news, insider Liam Butterworth purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($12.77) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($38,318.33). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($13.83), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($723,151.20). Insiders purchased a total of 3,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,074 in the last 90 days.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

