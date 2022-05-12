United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) has been given a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($37.05) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday.

United Internet stock opened at €31.00 ($32.63) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €30.55 and its 200-day moving average is €32.72. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Internet has a 12 month low of €26.24 ($27.62) and a 12 month high of €37.67 ($39.65).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

