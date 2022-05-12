Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.30 Per Share

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $225.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.68. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,030,000 after purchasing an additional 137,955 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

