UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UNF opened at $162.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.04. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $161.48 and a 12 month high of $242.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

