Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Cowen

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

