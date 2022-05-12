UBS Group Raises Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Price Target to €9.00

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from €7.80 ($8.21) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.60 ($6.95) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale lowered Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

