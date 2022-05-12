UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.82

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)
