U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Short Interest Down 82.1% in April

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the April 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,007,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

USEI opened at 0.00 on Thursday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.

Get U.S. Energy Initiatives alerts:

U.S. Energy Initiatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets topical ointments, cannabis oils, tinctures, and vapor pens and accessories. The company was formerly known as Hybrid Fuel Systems, Inc and changed its name to U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc in June 2006. U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.