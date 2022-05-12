U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.75

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 56822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after acquiring an additional 717,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

